Police hope to recover missing swimmer today

Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park, 55km north of Coffs Harbour, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

DRONES have been employed in the search for a teenage swimmer missing off remote Pebbly Beach in Yuraygir National Park.

It has now been four days since Sydney student Ali Mosawi was last seen.

The 17-year-old was swimming with four other people on Saturday afternoon when he got into trouble in difficult conditions.

The rest of the group made it back to shore, but Ali has not been seen since, and an extensive multi- agency search is yet to produce any results.

Yesterday, NSW Surf Life Savers used two drones to scour stretches of the beach from the air, while police and National Parks and wildlife personnel combed the water for any sign of him

Grafton police officer Inspector Jo Reid said the search continued until 2pm, with no luck.

It will continue today with an aerial search to be concentrated on an area north of Station Creek.

"The drones gave us a really good aerial shot of the whole beach,” she said.

"We're going to get them back up and give it one more crack. Our aim is to recover him (today).”