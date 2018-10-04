Police on the hunt for these stolen vehicles

A large number of Australians are leaving their cars unlocked, leaving them open to theft.

OFFICERS from Coffs/Clarence Police district have made an appeal for the public's help in tracking down a number of recently stolen vehicles in the region.

Police are requesting the public to keep an eye out for a number of recent local stolen vehicles which are yet to be located:

CNQ65K, a white 2013 Mitsubishi ASX station wagon and CHB91J, a silver 2012 Ford Focus. Both were stolen during Wednesday night October 3 from Coffs Jetty area and possibly headed to the Grafton area around 7am today.

CP67XO, a white 1998 Toyota Coaster mobile home, stolen from Corindi Beach on Wednesday October 3.

G51948, a blue box trailer stolen from Sawtell on Tuesday October 2.

AI94DS, a silver 2005 Ford Falcon station wagon stolen from Woolgoolga on Tuesday October 2.

BB34JW, a white 1991 Mitsubishi Canter 3 tonne tipper truck with a water tank on the back, stolen from South Grafton on Monday October 1.

CXC51W, a black 2015 Toyota Kluger stolen from Park Beach, Coffs Harbour on Friday September 28.

CO59BJ, a white 2017 Toyota Hilux ute stolen from Coffs Harbur Jetty area on Wednesday September 27.

Anyone with information about any of these vehicles is urged to contact their local police immediately, or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.