Police hunt woman’s late night attacker

POLICE are hunting for a man who ripped a woman's bag from her hands in a late night attack in a suburban street in Brisbane's south.

The robbery took place in Sunnybank shortly after 10pm Monday when a woman walking along Narooma St was approached by the man.

After a brief struggle, he forcibly took the handbag from the woman and fled to a waiting vehicle before driving off.

The woman was shaken but not injured in the incident.

Police have appealed to any members of the public who can assist with information about the incident to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote reference number: QP1802114265