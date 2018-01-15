Police identify man in fatal Woombah crash

Police have identified the 66-year-old who died in a single-car collision near Woombah last week.

Police have identified the 66-year-old who died in a single-car collision near Woombah last week.

COFFS/Clarence police have released the identity of the man who died in a single-vehicle collision near Woombah on Wednesday afternoon.

Roger Clarke, from Berowra, was killed when his Volkswagen Amarok left the roadway and hit a tree just before 3.30pm on Iluka Road at Woombah.

The 66-year-old, who was the driver, and sole occupant, died at the scene.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said Mr Clarke was travelling to his holiday home at Iluka, with his wife following half an hour behind him.

Insp Reid said investigations were continuing into the cause of the collision.

"At this stage there were no brake marks on the road, so we're looking at fatigue or a medical episode as the cause of this tragedy," Insp Reid said.

"Police will continue to make inquiries into the incident and determine what exactly caused the collision."

Insp Reid said a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.