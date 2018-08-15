Menu
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on the Surat Developmental Rd 13km east of Tara on the Western Downs.
News

Police identify victims of double-fatal traffic crash

Tara Miko
by
15th Aug 2018 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

POLICE have identified the victims of a deadly head-on crash which claimed the lives of two people yesterday.

A Tara man, 69, and Brisbane woman, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Surat Developmental Rd 13km east of Tara yesterday.

The man had been the driver of a ute involved in the collision.

The woman was a passenger of a bus.

The male driver of the bus, 47, also from Brisbane, was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries.

Investigations into what caused the vehicles to collide on the straight stretch of road are continuing.

Police have called for any witnesses to the incident to come forward as investigators piece together what caused the crash.

Whether any of the Fatal Five, including inattention, contributed to the crash will be investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Dalby police on 4669 9222 or Tara police on 4665 3200.

Toowoomba Chronicle

