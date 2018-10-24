Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police in foot race with fleeing bike rider

Ross Irby
by
24th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were at a residential block of units when a motorbike rider went past and accelerated through a gate at the complex.

The noise of the motorbike engine starting up first got police attention.

The rider of the bike, not wearing a helmet, was chased by police on foot.

When police went to look in the pool area of the complex, the rider, Kayden Fuchs, emerged from bushes.

Fuchs had been disqualified for two years by a court order on February 19.

Kayden Brock Michael Fuchs, 19, from North Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by court order in Bedford St; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle; and not wearing a motorbike helmet at North Booval on August 14.

The prosecutor said the bike had never been registered, with Fuchs saying he'd only purchased it and pushed it home until starting it in the carpark.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Fuchs only rode on the footpath and not known it was an offence.

Magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced Fuchs to three months jail, immediately suspended for two years.

He was disqualified from driving for another two years.

ipswich court unlicensed driving
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Person trapped in truck, caravan crash

    Person trapped in truck, caravan crash

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision on the Pacific Highway between a truck, car and caravan which has affected southbound traffic

    Ghosts welcome new president at AGM

    premium_icon Ghosts welcome new president at AGM

    Rugby League Grafton Ghosts elect new president, with Joe Kinnane stepping down

    Bank slips into Clarence River

    premium_icon Bank slips into Clarence River

    News Slipage occurs along the Clarence River

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    News Traffic passing through will be diverted

    Local Partners