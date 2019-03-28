Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
News

‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

by Benedict Brook
28th Mar 2019 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM

Thousands of Melbourne commuters have been stranded after the hugely busy city loop was put into lockdown with armed police at one of the network's busiest stations.

Flagstaff station, in the heart of the financial district, was closed just before 9am with footage emerging of armed police on platforms.

Passengers on Twitter said there were rumours of a "man with a gun". Victoria Police did not confirm that but did say that they were responding to an incident at Flagstaff.

Footage has emerged of police at the station.

Sky News have since said that the station has reopened after reports that shell casings were found on a train. However nothing was found.

 

Public Transport Victoria has said: "Due to a police request in the city loop, all trains will run direct to/from Flinders Street until further notice".

Victoria Police has said it is "responding to an incident at Flagstaff Train Station.

"Police are currently moving passengers away from the area and ask everyone to please avoid the station for now."

More to come

breaking news editors picks firearm incident flagstaff station melbourne

Top Stories

    Emergency services attend pre-dawn collision

    Emergency services attend pre-dawn collision

    Breaking Vehicle involved in collision

    Round two for Grafton bypass meeting

    premium_icon Round two for Grafton bypass meeting

    News Organisers hopeful for better turnout in second meeting

    • 28th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    'I STUFFED UP': Mayor said his mistake led to walk out

    premium_icon 'I STUFFED UP': Mayor said his mistake led to walk out

    Council News Mayor takes heat off councillor after walk out furore

    Man's brave actions after dramatic train crash

    premium_icon Man's brave actions after dramatic train crash

    News He pulled driver away just moments before a train hit his vehicle