Police incident halts trains

by Danielle Buckley
28th Jan 2019 1:10 PM

POLICE are on the scene of an incident at Woodridge Station that has halted Beenleigh and Gold Coast train services.

TransLink said that the trains are suspended in both directions between Kuraby and Kingston stations due to the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman could not give any more information on the incident but said a number of police officers were at the station.

Commuters today were also warned of congestion on the M1 into the Gold Coast with buses travelling in both directions experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to congestion.

**If you or anyone you know needs help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.**

    Crash remains a mystery

