Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A car was found well alight at Doonan last night.
FILE PHOTO: A car was found well alight at Doonan last night. Adrian Korner
News

Police investigate after car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
by
1st Mar 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was found "well involved" with fire late last night at Doonan.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire on Beddington Rd and Eumundi Noosa Rd about 10.40pm and found the car fully ablaze, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The fire was under control by 11pm and the area was determined safe by 11.30pm, the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident was under investigation.

car fire doonan fire queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CBD CCTV finally here

    premium_icon CBD CCTV finally here

    News Roll out of the long-awaited security camera program has started

    Revealed: Huge profit Clarence Valley pokies make

    premium_icon Revealed: Huge profit Clarence Valley pokies make

    Politics Pokies making thousands in profit every hour

    Hemsworths turn Byron Bay into Hollywood hot spot

    Hemsworths turn Byron Bay into Hollywood hot spot

    Celebrity Call it the Hemsworth ­effect

    NPWS refutes claim of oil spills on Clarence beaches

    premium_icon NPWS refutes claim of oil spills on Clarence beaches

    Environment Recent rough weather responsible for surf diatoms washed up on beach