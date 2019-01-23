Menu
Crime

Death probe after aged care scuffle

by Danielle Buckley
23rd Jan 2019 2:30 PM
Police are investigating the death of an elderly man following a fight at an aged care residence south of Brisbane.

Police said that on Sunday, a fight broke out between a 90-year-old man his 70-year-old relative at Blue Care Beenleigh Bethania Haven Aged Care Facility.

A short time later the man became unconscious and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he died on Monday.

Police have launched an investigation into the manâ€™s death and the 70-year-old is assisting investigators.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

aged care domestic violence editors picks

