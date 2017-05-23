25°
Police investigate brawl at local rugby league game

Jasmine Minhas
| 23rd May 2017 12:00 PM
A 17-year-old was removed from the ground and police are speaking to witnesses.
A 17-year-old was removed from the ground and police are speaking to witnesses.

POLICE are investigating an alleged on-field brawl between a spectator and a player at a local rugby league game in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs/Clarence police said officers received reports of the brawl during a Group 2 Under 18 Rugby League game at league field on Hogbin Dr on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm. 

Police allege a spectator walked onto the field of play and punched a player.

The match was then cancelled by officials as police attended the scene.

A 17-year-old was removed from the ground and police are currently speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage of the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage of the brawl to contact Coffs Harbour Police Stations on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

