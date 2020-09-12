Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac chopper was called to airlift a 17yo from Lismore with head injuries
The Westpac chopper was called to airlift a 17yo from Lismore with head injuries
Crime

Police investigate car-surfing claims near Kyogle

Adam Hourigan
12th Sep 2020 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RICHMOND Police are investigating allegations of a possible car-surfing incident near Kyogle at 6pm on Friday.

Police were called to an incident near Baraimal Lane, at Cedar Point near Kyogle on Friday night where a 17-year-old male was ejected from a motor vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital, and was later flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A spokesman from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said he was suffering from a head injury, and was in a stable condition.

Police arrested the 18-year-old female drive in relation to the matter, and she was charged with drive manner of speed dangerous, and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Richmond Police Chief Inspector Bill McKenna said that police were speaking with a number of witnesses and are investigating allegations that at the time of the offence the victim was car-surfing.

The 18-year-old driver is expected to face court in the coming weeks.

kyogle richmond police westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    NSW records 6 new virus cases

    NSW records 6 new virus cases
    • 12th Sep 2020 11:47 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Told she can’t bury her son – by early morning email

        Premium Content Told she can’t bury her son – by early morning email

        Politics In the latest heartbreaking story of Queensland’s border skirmish, a grandmother is desperately seeking a way to her son’s funeral.

        KOALA-GATE: Gulaptis rejects claims of ‘mistruths’

        Premium Content KOALA-GATE: Gulaptis rejects claims of ‘mistruths’

        News ‘The plans he brought out were so fundamentally flawed they lost all...

        OUR SAY: QLD border restrictions right move, but bad look

        Premium Content OUR SAY: QLD border restrictions right move, but bad look

        Opinion 'One simple change could turn the tide of opinion': Adam Hourigan

        Former NSW premier John Fahey dies

        Former NSW premier John Fahey dies

        Breaking Former NSW premier John Fahey dies

        • 12th Sep 2020 10:19 AM