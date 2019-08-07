Police investigate 'devastating' break-in of Maclean store

POLICE are on the hunt for a white Mitsubishi sedan they believe may have been involved in a large-scale break-in of a Maclean CBD business in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

After midnight on Tuesday Coffs/Clarence Police attended Kane's Sport in River St, Maclean, following reports of a break and enter at the business.

Police established a crime scene, and forensic services attended to examine for fingerprints and DNA evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information about a white Mitsubishi sedan seen in River St around 12.40am on Tuesday, August 6, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Maclean Police on 6645 2444.

In a statement on Facebook, Kane's Sport Maclean said they were devastated by the break-in, which saw most of their men's and women's clothing, as well as a large number of shoes, stolen.

"They also took our laptop, this had family photos of our children growing up," the statement said.

"This has been a complete nightmare for us, not only are the locks being replaced, stock to be replaced, memories that can't be replaced.

"It saddens us that the lowlifes who did this have no regard for people in small business who work hard but are always on the uphill battle to stay in business."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.