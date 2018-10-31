Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A light aircraft gyrocopter has crashed 2km southeast of Orange airport. Picture: TNV
A light aircraft gyrocopter has crashed 2km southeast of Orange airport. Picture: TNV
News

Two men dead in fiery aircraft crash in Australia

by Stephanie Bedo
31st Oct 2018 3:12 PM

A LIGHT plane has crashed, killing two men on board near Orange in New South Wales.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the fatal accident that happened just after 12pm today.

Crews were called to a paddock on Forest Road, Spring Hill, about 13km south east of Orange, after reports a recreational light aircraft had crashed.

A light aircraft, gyrocopter has crashed 2km southeast of Orange airport. Picture: TNV
A light aircraft, gyrocopter has crashed 2km southeast of Orange airport. Picture: TNV

Police attended and located the bodies of two people. They are yet to be formally identified.

There were no other passengers.

A fire at the scene was extinguished by firefighters and officers from Central West Police District have established coronial investigation scenes.

Superintendent Chris Taylor said they received a call there had been a plane crash off the end of the runway.

"Some of the witnesses did see the plane crash," Mr Taylor said.

Police, with help from the Australian Sports Rotorcraft Association, will investigate the cause of the crash.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified of the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Emergency crews remain on scene. Picture: TNV
Emergency crews remain on scene. Picture: TNV
aircrash editors picks fatal new south whales orange police

Top Stories

    HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

    HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

    Weather PREPARE the sunscreen and blow up pools – it’s about to get hot. Here's the forecast from Mackay to Ballina.

    'Divide and rule situation' over asphalt batching plant

    premium_icon 'Divide and rule situation' over asphalt batching plant

    News Communities pitted against each other according to letter

    Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    premium_icon Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing up to eight months jail for assault

    Restaurant closure fuels reader speculation

    Restaurant closure fuels reader speculation

    News This is what other readers have said about the closure

    Local Partners