Images of a specialist camera equipment stolen from a forest south of Grafton.
Crime

Police investigate forest camera thefts

Adam Hourigan
18th Oct 2020 8:58 AM
Rural Crime Investigators from Grafton are investigating after numerous monitoring cameras were discovered stolen from Marengo State Forest.

On Wednesday 19 August 2020, police received reports that the Reconyx HP2X cameras had been stolen from the area sometime within a six week period prior to this date.

The cameras were part of a research project into a number of Government supported control projects including Saving our Species, Preparing for Reset and the NSW statewide Aerial Baiting and Post-fire predator control and were housed in individual security posts along various trails.

A Google map of the Marengo State Forest
If you can provide any assistance to police in respect to this theft, including dashcam footage from the area between July and August 2020, please contact Rural Crime Investigators at Grafton on 02 6642-0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Someone has to know something about this … please call us

clarence police marengo forest rural crime
Grafton Daily Examiner

