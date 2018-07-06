Investigation into pastor’s alleged ‘verbal abuse’

Logan Robertson from the Pillar Baptist Church was filmed in a heated debate with an Islamic Council of Queensland spokesman at another mosque nearby.

Logan Robertson from the Pillar Baptist Church was filmed in a heated debate with an Islamic Council of Queensland spokesman at another mosque nearby.

A CONTROVERSIAL pastor has allegedly verbally attacked people at two Brisbane mosques, leaving worshippers distraught.

Police are investigating claims that a pastor verbally abused worshippers at Kuraby and Darra mosques.

Footage obtained by The Courier-Mail shows four men with cameras outside the Kuraby Mosque harassing worshippers and calling them "a bunch of sissys".

It has been claimed they also filmed inside the mosque without permission.

Logan Robertson recently moved to Brisbane from New Zealand.

It is believed the group yesterday tried to enter Darra mosque, but couldn't get past the locked front gate.

The man in the footage has been identified as Pastor Logan Robertson from Pillar Baptist Church, who moved to Brisbane from New Zealand last year.

Pastor Robertson declined to answer questions yesterday, but in a video posted to his Facebook page said police had confiscated his filming equipment.

Islamic Council Queensland spokesman Ali Kadri. Picture: Jack Tran

The Pastor claimed he was making a documentary about "the false religion of Islam", claiming it was a faith "started by a flipping paedophile".

He has previously called for New Zealand to criminalise homosexuality, advocated for the death penalty; and has reportedly said gay people should be shot.

Logan Robertson from Pillar Baptist Church in footage obtained by The Courier-Mail.

Islamic Council Queensland spokesman Ali Kadri said the confrontation at Kuraby on Wednesday had upset 10 worshippers who were inside at the time.

He said the four men claimed to be from the media and became aggressive when confronted.

He said that one of the worshippers targeted was only 15 years old.

"They come and film in the mosque and they try to agitate Muslim people. When the Muslims respond they record that anger and frustration and share it on their social media sites trying to prove Muslims are violent, and if we don't allow them to film, they record themselves saying we have something to hide," he said.

"Basically they intend to spread false propaganda."

Police yesterday confirmed no charges had been laid, but inquiries continued.