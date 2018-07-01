Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Nana Glen.
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Nana Glen.
News

Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Jul 2018 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash which has left two boys in a critical condition.

Just after 12.30pm on Sunday July 1, emergency services were called to Brewers Road, Nana Glen, following reports a car crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, and the passenger, a 12-year-old boy, suffered serious head injuries. The driver was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital while the passenger was taken to John Hunter Hospital, both in serious conditions.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene.

Crash Investigation Unit officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Related Items

nana glen single vehicle crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Valley has beauty at every turn

    Valley has beauty at every turn

    Feature When you are not looking for winners at the race track, it is a sure bet these Clarence attractions will take your breath away

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    News State-wide amesty begins today

    Firies longtime commitment to community

    premium_icon Firies longtime commitment to community

    News RFS volunteers recognised for long service

    BREAKING: Cabarita on lockdown as police search for man

    BREAKING: Cabarita on lockdown as police search for man

    Breaking POLICE have cordoned off several roads at Bogangar

    • 1st Jul 2018 6:23 PM

    Local Partners