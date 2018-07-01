Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

POLICE are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash which has left two boys in a critical condition.

Just after 12.30pm on Sunday July 1, emergency services were called to Brewers Road, Nana Glen, following reports a car crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, and the passenger, a 12-year-old boy, suffered serious head injuries. The driver was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital while the passenger was taken to John Hunter Hospital, both in serious conditions.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene.

Crash Investigation Unit officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/