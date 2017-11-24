Menu
Police investigate South Grafton break-in

Police are seeking help to find three men who may be able to help with information regarding a breakin at Bent St South Grafton.
Adam Hourigan
by

Police have released an image of three men who they believe can assist in relation to a break-in at commercial premises in South Grafton during the early hours Thursday morning.

About 3.45am on Thursday, a commercial premises on Bent Street was broken into by a number of men dressed in dark clothing and wearing hooded jumpers.

An air compressor and a generator were stolen from the premises.

Police from Grafton Local Area Command are investigating the theft and are seeking assistance from the community.

Officers have released an image of three men who they believe may be able to assist with inquiries. A picture of a black hatchback has also been circulated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grafton Police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

