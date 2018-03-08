Police investigate storage shed break-ins

Police are investigated a series of alleged break and enters at an Iluka storage shed facility.

POLICE are on the hunt for thieves who have targeted an Iluka storage shed facility after a series of alleged break-ins.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said investigations are ongoing, after the break-ins to nine storage sheds were reported over the past few days.

"It appears it's been going on for a while and only come to light now as the owners have checked their sheds," Acting Insp Williams said.

"Sometime between March 2 and today an unknown person cut a hole in the rear fence and then used a tool to force the locks and gain access to the sheds."

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins should contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.