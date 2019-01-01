Police investigate vandal attacks in Maclean

A NUMBER of Maclean businesses have started the new year cleaning broken glass after vandals smashed a series of shop windows along River St during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have confirmed they're investigating the attacks as malicious damage to property, and have urged the public to come forward with any information.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Dallas Leven said in the early hours of Monday morning a number of glass windows of commercial premises in River St, including Maclean Newsagents, were smashed.

"At this point in time we're treating the incidents as malicious damage to property, and police are making further inquiries to identify those involved,” Acting Insp Leven said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Maclean Police on 6645 2444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.