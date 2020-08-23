Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
POLICE INVESTIGATION: Officers from the Richmond Police District are investing the death of a woman,
POLICE INVESTIGATION: Officers from the Richmond Police District are investing the death of a woman,
News

Woman's body found in East Lismore home

Alison Paterson
22nd Aug 2020 4:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the death of a woman found in an East Lismore home. 

On Saturday at 5:39pm, Police NSW Media revealed around 10.40am on Saturday August 22, emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, after a woman's body was found.

The woman is yet to be formally identified, however, she is believed to be the 60-year-old occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by forensic officers.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, have established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

northern rivers police nothern rivers crime police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Premium Content Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Health Queensland residents are border-hopping and heading to NSW hospitals to avoid long hospital queues.

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A trophy that never gathers dust

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A trophy that never gathers dust

        Religion & Spirituality When all’s said and done, it’s really the eternal prize that counts. All others...

        Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        Premium Content Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        News THE local trainer’s eight-year good record was considered during the punishment.

        Strong winds see Westpac Helicopter land for transfer

        Premium Content Strong winds see Westpac Helicopter land for transfer

        News STRONG winds and sleet have seen the Westpac Rescue Helicopter make a landing for a...