Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating discovery of body in burnt out car in south western NSW
Police investigating discovery of body in burnt out car in south western NSW Contributed
Crime

Police investigating discovery of body in burnt out car

7th Jan 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the discovery of a body in a burnt out car in south western NSW yesterday.

Officers were called to the Cobb Highway, Booligal, west of Griffith after reports unidentified human remains had been found in a white burnt-out Nissan Tiida by a passer-by about 8am.

A crime scene has been established at the location.

The remains have been examined and will undergo forensic analysis.

Police are urging anyone with dash cam vision or any information about the white Nissan Tiida to contact Griffith Police Station on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

body burnt out car crime western nsw

Top Stories

    One dead, five injured in crash

    One dead, five injured in crash

    News HIGHWAY closed in both directions after serious two-vehicle crash north of Grafton which has killed one person and left five others injured.

    YEAR IN REVIEW: Biggest court dramas of 2018

    premium_icon YEAR IN REVIEW: Biggest court dramas of 2018

    Crime Take a look back at cases that made headlines

    Council, cops check on 4WDs on beach

    premium_icon Council, cops check on 4WDs on beach

    Council News Complaints made on vehicles on Brooms Head beach

    Man in critical condition after South Grafton stabbing

    Man in critical condition after South Grafton stabbing

    Crime Man allegedly stabbed following an argument early this morning

    Local Partners