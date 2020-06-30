Menu
Police are investigating the death of an infant in an outback town.
Mystery surrounds infant’s death as cops investigate

by WILL ZWAR and JAMAL BEN HADDOU
30th Jun 2020 6:52 PM
NT POLICE are investigating the death of an infant in Tennant Creek this morning.

Police were called to a residence in the town at 9.17am and upon arrival found an infant in an unresponsive state.

The child was transported to Tennant Creek Hospital by paramedics.

However, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

In a statement, a Territory Families spokeswoman said: "Territory Families' thoughts are with the baby's family at this difficult time."

"Territory Families will work with and assist Police as required while they investigate this matter."

No further information can be provided on the death in accordance with NT legislation.

"Territory Families is unable to provide comment about the individual circumstances of any child and their family as we have a responsibility to protect their confidentiality and privacy in accordance with the Child Care and Protection of Children Act and the Information Act," the statement said.

"These prohibit the publication of material or disclosure of information in these circumstances.

"As this case is currently the subject of a Police investigation, no further comment can be made."

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Originally published as Police investigating infant's death in Tennant Creek

