Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police car ouotside the GI Hotel in South Grafton
A police car ouotside the GI Hotel in South Grafton
Breaking

Police investigating South Grafton hotel robbery

Tim Howard
by
3rd May 2019 2:35 PM

UPDATE 2:45PM: Police have described the man they're looking for in regard to an alleged robbery at the GI Hotel in South Grafton as aged in his late 20s to early 30s.

He is about 170cm tall, of thin build with light brown skin colour and an almost shaved head.

He was wearing a long sleeved grey or light blue checked shirt and shorts.

EARLIER

POLICE are investigating a theft from South Grafton's GI Hotel this afternoon.

A hotel patron says a man jumped the bar in the TAB in the back bar of the hotel, took money from the till and fled.

He said the man pushed a bar attendant in the chest as he made his escape.

Police vehicles have searched the streets around the hotel, but have not sighted the alleged offender.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses.

The bar attendant was not injured in the incident and was serving customers afterwards.

She said the man was scared when he approached and panicked when she approached him.

She did not recognise him but said he had been in the hotel for about an hour before the incident.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man pulled from burning house as fire crews arrive

    premium_icon Man pulled from burning house as fire crews arrive

    News A neighbour had pulled the occupant out of the house before emergency service arrived on the scene

    Rebels face challenge after judiciary league hearing

    premium_icon Rebels face challenge after judiciary league hearing

    Rugby League Hugh Stanley gets verdict after weekend brawl

    OUR SAY: Still waiting to connect

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Still waiting to connect

    Opinion It's a long road NBN connection for journalist Adam Hourigan

    Bystanders' incredible effort to save man pulled from river

    Bystanders' incredible effort to save man pulled from river

    News Members of the public performed CPR until paramedics arrived