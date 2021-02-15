Two injured in wild brawl at Clarence Correctional Centre

Police are investigating a melee that saw two inmates of Clarence Correctional Centre injured last week.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said officers were called to the jail on February 10, following reports two inmates had been the target of an assault which had escalated into a large scale melee.

"About 3.10pm two inmates aged 28 and 32 were injured as part of the assault, and while a number of inmates have been identified as being involved no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing," Chief Insp Reid said.

"It appears the attack happened during their daily routine outside of their cells.

"Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened and ascertain a motive through CCTV footage and witness accounts."

Chief Insp Reid said various "crude implements" were used during the assault, which left the 32-year-old man with facial fractures and wounding to his ear. He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment for the non-life threatening injuries, while the second victim was treated by medical staff at the prison.

The brawl comes after the jail was placed into lockdown last week after a mattress was set alight by an inmate in their cell.

A spokesperson for Serco Australia confirmed that correctional officers responded to a fire in a cell at Clarence Correctional Centre at 8.30am on Monday last week.

"The fire was extinguished by staff and Fire and Rescue NSW arrived at around 8.50am declaring the scene safe," the spokesperson said.