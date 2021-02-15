Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a melee that saw two inmates of Clarence Correctional Centre injured last week.
Police are investigating a melee that saw two inmates of Clarence Correctional Centre injured last week.
Crime

Two injured in wild brawl at Clarence Correctional Centre

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
15th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police investigations are continuing into a wild brawl at Clarence Correctional Centre that left two men injured last week.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said officers were called to the jail on February 10, following reports two inmates had been the target of an assault which had escalated into a large scale melee.

"About 3.10pm two inmates aged 28 and 32 were injured as part of the assault, and while a number of inmates have been identified as being involved no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing," Chief Insp Reid said.

"It appears the attack happened during their daily routine outside of their cells.

"Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened and ascertain a motive through CCTV footage and witness accounts."

 

Daily Telegraph SignUp

 

Chief Insp Reid said various "crude implements" were used during the assault, which left the 32-year-old man with facial fractures and wounding to his ear. He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment for the non-life threatening injuries, while the second victim was treated by medical staff at the prison.

The brawl comes after the jail was placed into lockdown last week after a mattress was set alight by an inmate in their cell.

A spokesperson for Serco Australia confirmed that correctional officers responded to a fire in a cell at Clarence Correctional Centre at 8.30am on Monday last week.

"The fire was extinguished by staff and Fire and Rescue NSW arrived at around 8.50am declaring the scene safe," the spokesperson said.

clarence correctional centre clarence crime clarence police district prison brawl
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things at Clarence Valley Council’s first meeting of 2021

        Premium Content 5 things at Clarence Valley Council’s first meeting of 2021

        Council News It’s their first committee meeting of the year, and we’ve examined some standout issues council will consider tomorrow

        IN COURT: 46 people in Grafton local court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 46 people in Grafton local court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Traffic changes planned this week for Pacific Highway

        Premium Content Traffic changes planned this week for Pacific Highway

        News There will be changed traffic conditions for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.