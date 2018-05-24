Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been fatally stabbed at Mount Garnet, in Queensland’s far north.
A man has been fatally stabbed at Mount Garnet, in Queensland’s far north.
News

One dead, one wounded after stabbing

24th May 2018 6:21 AM

ONE man is dead and another has been left with serious wounds following a stabbing incident in the stateâ€™s north overnight.

Police are investigating the incident at Mount Garnet, west of Innisfail.

Police say initial investigations suggest two men were found with serious stab wounds to the back and chest outside an ambulance station on Garnet Rd just before 10pm.

They were treated at the scene, but a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was flown to Cairns in a serious condition

Police have established two crime scenes - one at the ambulance station, and the second at a home in Coolgarra Rd.

A man and a woman are helping police with their inquiries.

cairns editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    premium_icon Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    Politics Hand-wringing from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis over the plight of the 23 unpaid Pacific Highway contracters in his electorate has made him a target.

    For Clarence kids, the pen is not mightier than the keyboard

    premium_icon For Clarence kids, the pen is not mightier than the keyboard

    News Online NAPLAN tests get a good rap from students and teachers

    Footy player attacked with racist slur

    Footy player attacked with racist slur

    Rugby League "Someone in the crowd said 'get in the shed you useless black c---'"

    UPDATE: Oil spill clean up continues

    UPDATE: Oil spill clean up continues

    Breaking Reduced speed limit still in place

    Local Partners