Police investigations continue into Yamba brawl stabbing

Inquiries are continuing into an incident in Yamba that saw a 22-year-old man stabbed over the weekend.

POLICE are continuing to appeal for information over to a violent brawl in Yamba over the weekend that saw a man stabbed in the stomach.

A NSW Police Force spokesman confirmed that no arrests or charges had yet been made in connection to the assault, with detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District still investigating the matter.

“Any witnesses who saw what happened on Saturday night are urged to come forward and contact Grafton Police Station or Crime Stoppers,” the spokesman said.

About 9pm on Saturday police were called to Coldstream St, Yamba, following reports a man had been assaulted.

Police inquiries have revealed a group of males and females were walking down the road when they were approached by another group and a fight broke out. During the brawl a 22-year-old man was slashed in the torso by another person.

The injured man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 22-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Grafton Police: 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au . Information is treated in strict confidence.