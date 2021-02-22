Police warn against importing prohibited firearm parts

Coffs/Clarence Police District has issued a warning to anyone thinking of importing prohibited firearm parts: don't.

In a statement on Facebook a police spokesperson said there had been a spike of this type of offence.

"The import of prohibited firearm parts as a result of purchases from social media platforms is illegal. If the items are identified as firearm parts regardless of what they are advertised as, you may be committing an offence and could be charged and face legal proceedings with significant penalties," the spokesperson said.

"Australian Border Force has recently detected a large number of these type of items coming into NSW and a number of persons have been placed before the court."

ABF Regional Investigations NSW Superintendent Garry Low said targeting illegal firearm imports is a priority for the ABF.

"Every day, ABF officers at Australia's airports, seaports and mail centres are on the lookout for the illegal importation of firearms and other prohibited weapons," Superintendent Low said.

"In the wrong hands, these weapons could be deadly, so when we detect them at the border we will seize them and where appropriate prosecute those trying to bring them in illegally."