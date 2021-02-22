Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An illegally imported firearm part seized by Australian Border Force.
An illegally imported firearm part seized by Australian Border Force.
Crime

Police warn against importing prohibited firearm parts

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coffs/Clarence Police District has issued a warning to anyone thinking of importing prohibited firearm parts: don't.

In a statement on Facebook a police spokesperson said there had been a spike of this type of offence.

"The import of prohibited firearm parts as a result of purchases from social media platforms is illegal. If the items are identified as firearm parts regardless of what they are advertised as, you may be committing an offence and could be charged and face legal proceedings with significant penalties," the spokesperson said.
"Australian Border Force has recently detected a large number of these type of items coming into NSW and a number of persons have been placed before the court."

ABF Regional Investigations NSW Superintendent Garry Low said targeting illegal firearm imports is a priority for the ABF.

"Every day, ABF officers at Australia's airports, seaports and mail centres are on the lookout for the illegal importation of firearms and other prohibited weapons," Superintendent Low said.

"In the wrong hands, these weapons could be deadly, so when we detect them at the border we will seize them and where appropriate prosecute those trying to bring them in illegally."

australian border force clarence crime clarence police district import prohibited firearm parts
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Finishing touches continue for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        Premium Content Finishing touches continue for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        News Changed traffic conditions will be in place from Monday as landscape maintenance, inspections and finishing work continues on the Pacific Highway, as well as other...

        State of the art ambulances on their way to the Clarence

        Premium Content State of the art ambulances on their way to the Clarence

        Community The Northern Rivers has been allocated nearly a quarter of the 69 new ambulances...

        CLARENCE ROUND UP: All the latest in community news

        Premium Content CLARENCE ROUND UP: All the latest in community news

        Community Keep up to date with the Clarence Valley’s community groups and events with this...

        Rear ended at high speed in late night highway smash

        Premium Content Rear ended at high speed in late night highway smash

        News The driver of a 4WD rear ended in wet weather last night pulled off an amazing...