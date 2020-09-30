Menu
NSW Police has launched a new summer safety operation which will be in effect until February next year.
Police launch new operation across regional NSW

Jarrard Potter
jarrard.potter@news.com.au
30th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
POLICE across regional NSW are warning residents to plan ahead and expect a different holiday experience during the summer months of 2020-2021, as they launch the first phase of their summer safety campaign.

Operation Summer Safe is a high-visibility operation which will be in place for the duration of the current school holidays (Monday September 28 – Sunday October 11 2020), and the following summer months throughout regional NSW.

The operation will focus on policing licensed premises, public spaces and entertainment precincts in an effort to decrease anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related violence, while also ensuring adherence to current Public Health Orders.

Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell APM, is urging all NSW residents who either live in regional NSW or who are planning to travel to the regions in the coming weeks and months to expect a regional visit with a difference.

“We are all aware of the additional risks that the COVID-19 pandemic poses, with tens of thousands of people moving about the state and the additional risk of community transmission ever present,” he said.

“We must not forget that the virus doesn’t follow borders restrictions and hotspot declaration and – when families take a holiday closer to home this year – we have to keep our regional citizens in mind.

“Officers from all Northern Region police districts will be conducting regular and high-visibility patrols and checks of major tourist destinations, to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 Safety Plans are being enacted.

“As people continue to chase the warmth and head into Northern NSW, coastal towns will be an additional focus – with local police working closely with councils and NSW Surf Lifesaving to ensure social distancing is observed at our beaches and ocean baths.”

Road safety will also be a focus of Operation Summer Safe, with Traffic and Highway Patrol officers to assist police districts with targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone and other traffic offences.

“Double demerits forms part of the first phase of Operation Summer Safe, with the October long weekend only a few days away,” Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said.

“Always drive to the conditions and never get behind the wheel tired; your beachside or vineyard holiday will still be there, even if you are a few hours late.”

Operation Summer Safe will be continually running from now until the end of summer in February 2021.

