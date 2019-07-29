Menu
Roger Green had almost $8000 stolen from a tin in his house he had raised over the past year from busking. The money was destined to be donated to help locals suffering from cancer.
Crime

Police make appeal for information following brazen robbery

Jarrard Potter
by
29th Jul 2019 5:50 PM
POLICE are appealing for information after an aggravated break, enter and steal in Grafton last Thursday.

Sometime after midnight, an elderly couple from a Queen St address were victims of a brazen theft involving a substantial amount of money.

Police say those involved entered through the front door while the victims were sleeping, stealing the cash which was contained in a number of separate envelopes in a kitchen drawer.

The money was intended for numerous charities the victims support. A Microsoft Pendo tablet and pushbike were also stolen, which have since been recovered and returned to the victims. Police have commenced an investigation, including a forensic examination of the scene.

Grafton Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to the theft, particularly regarding two male youths, caucasian in appearance, aged between 14-16 years that were seen in the vicinity of Queen St and Fry St around the time of the incident.

Police are also keen to speak with anyone that may have information in relation to young people in possession of or gloating about large amounts of cash.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Grafton Police Station on 6642 0222 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

break and enter clarence crime coffs/clarence police district
