Police make CBD safer with five arrests

IN A bid to curb anti-social behaviour, last night police and support staff conducted Operation Safe around the Grafton CBD resulting in five arrests.

During the operation, three men were arrested for outstanding warrants, in addition to one man breaching his bail where it was alleged he was drinking alcohol in a hotel against his bail conditions.

Meanwhile, at a shopping centre in Grafton, police issued six move-on directions to juveniles who were alleged to have been causing anti-social issues there.

"These pop up operations will continue over the summer period as we target in on behaviour that causes the community concerns," Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Jameson said.

"Whilst there are some in the community who may advocate and support this type of behaviour, the reality is that a majority of the community wants to be able to go about their business without felling intimidated or threatened by anti-social behaviour.

"Police will continue to target these types of crimes and behaviour, because locally, we know that left unchecked it will lead to more serious crimes.