Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police car.
Police car.
Crime

Police make chilling discovery in freezer

Caitlan Charles
by
29th Aug 2018 5:07 PM

A MAN wanted as part of Operation Roam 2018 has been arrested after police located him hiding in a chest freezer at Yamba.

About 9.15am on Tuesday, police attached to the Coffs/Clarence Police District assisted by Grafton Target Action Group, attended Shores Drive after receiving information about a man wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

The 28-year-old man was wanted by detectives from the Orana Mid-Western District following an aggravated break and enter at Armatree in February 2018, where a firearm and three vehicles were allegedly stolen.

Police searched the house and located the man hiding in a chest freezer.

He was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station and the four warrants were executed.

He was refused bail and was expected to appear in Grafton Local Court today (August 29).

clarence crime coffs/clarence police district grafton police station grafton target action group nsw police yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Parents bombarding teachers with texts and emails

    premium_icon Parents bombarding teachers with texts and emails

    Education A NSW school principal has told parents to back off and stop texting and emailing teachers after hours about trivial matters.

    25 confirmed cases of infectious cough

    premium_icon 25 confirmed cases of infectious cough

    Health Whooping cough confirmed in Clarence

    Small school shows big heart for drought relief

    Small school shows big heart for drought relief

    News Tucabia Public makes a difference for farmers

    'I was told I was selfish'

    premium_icon 'I was told I was selfish'

    News Helping break the cycle by sharing her story

    Local Partners