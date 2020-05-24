Police are searching for a prisoner who has escaped from a low-security jail in NSW's Northern Tablelands.

Selim Sensoy, 44, was reported missing from Glen Innes Correctional Centre today after he was last seen wearing prison greens about 10am.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said it was understood he "walked out" of the low-security facility.

Selim Sensoy has escaped from Glen Innes Correctional Centre. if you seem him phone triple-0. Picture: NSW Police

Corrective Services said he was noticed missing after he failed to report to authorities just before noon.

"He was working in the timber yard and was required to report for muster every couple of hours but he failed to do so," a spokeswoman said.

"It's a minimum-security prison farm so it's not like it's the great escape.

"But it's foolish to escape because it means you'll receive a longer sentence."

Corrective Services said Sensoy was serving a three year, six month prison term for assault and possession of an unauthorised firearm.

Police have been searching the area, but have not yet found him

Sensoy is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern in appearance, b175-185cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair.

Police urged members of the public not to approach the man but to instead call triple-0.

Originally published as Police manhunt for prison escapee