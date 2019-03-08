Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Police move out, protesters allowed back onto sacred site

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Mar 2019 12:54 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS have been allowed back onto their sacred Deebing Creek mission site after a deal was struck between developers and Indigenous elders.

On Thursday evening a ceremonial dance at the mission celebrated successful discussions between Frasers Property and Aboriginal people.

Protesters had been camped outside the mission for most of the day while police officers manned a staging area on the site behind a steel farm gate.

How long the protesters will be allowed to remain at the site remains unclear.

Police efforts to peacefully remove campers from the site on Wednesday turned ugly, with bottles and rocks hurled at removal trucks along with vile abuse.

A petition to protect the site and launch a commission of inquiry into development approvals has passed 4000 signatures.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

More Stories

aboriginal affairs deebing creek editors picks frasers property indigenous
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Crime Police want to speak to a driver believed to have driven behind one of the cars in the accident.

    • 8th Mar 2019 3:15 PM
    DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    premium_icon DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    Music Tigerlily talks music, mental health, politics and pill-testing

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:45 PM
    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Whats On A new event at the Crown Hotel has kicked off to a smashing start