Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services including police, police rescue, firefighters and ambulance at the scene of the machinery accident on the Bruxner Highway.
Emergency services including police, police rescue, firefighters and ambulance at the scene of the machinery accident on the Bruxner Highway. Marc Stapelberg
News

Machinery accident: Investigations continue after death

by Liana Turner and Alison Paterson
20th Apr 2018 9:28 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a man was killed in a machinery incident on the Bruxner Highway this week.

A Safework NSW spokesman confirmed they had launched proceedings.

He said the work was ongoing.

"We are unable to give out further details until the investigation is complete," he said.

Emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway near Atfield St about 11.10am on Wednesday.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said the man, who died when loading machinery onto a truck near Lismore on Wednesday morning, was 48-year-old Kent Kilbride.

Insp Bruce said Mr Kilbride - an independent road contractor - was from the Logan Shire.

bruxner highway machinery incident safework nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    Rugby Union VIDEO: Should Israel Folau have been kicked out of rugby for his anti-gay slur on social media?

    24 Jobs you can apply for this weekend

    24 Jobs you can apply for this weekend

    News Need a job? Try one of these 24 positions available

    • 20th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    HIGHWAY TO HELL: No end in sight for unpaid subcontractors

    HIGHWAY TO HELL: No end in sight for unpaid subcontractors

    Opinion NSW Government must take responsibility for failed system

    Local Partners