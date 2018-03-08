Menu
MISSING: Benjamin Luff, 47, was last seen in Toormina on Sunday and was believed to be heading to his Lismore home on Monday.
News

Police need your help to find man last seen on Coffs Coast

Keagan Elder
by
8th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

POLICE are appealing for information to help find a missing man.

Police were alerted after he failed to turn up to work on Tuesday and could not be contacted.

Serious concerns are held for Benjamin's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he suffers a medical condition which needs medication.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

It's believed he is driving a black Ford sedan with NSW registration CL24VT.

Anyone who sees Benjamin or believes they know where he is are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate
