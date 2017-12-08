Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police need your help to locate man

Daniel Gilbert is wanted by NSW Police
Daniel Gilbert is wanted by NSW Police NSW Police
by Caitlan Charles

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in the state's north.

Daniel Gilbert, 41, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant relating to an alleged breach of parole over domestic violence-related offences in Grafton.

He is known to frequent the Grafton area and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175cm and 180cm tall, medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command are urging anyone with information to call 000 immediately instead of approaching the man.

Grafton Daily Examiner
LYNETTE DALEY SENTENCING: Attwater and Maris are sentenced

LYNETTE DALEY SENTENCING: Attwater and Maris are sentenced

The final chapter of justice in this Clarence Valley tragedy is about to come to a close as Attwater and Maris are sentenced

Harding’s battle to honour dad's deathbed wish

Gold Coast boxer Troy Harding has lost 40kg after a deathbed wish from his dad to get back into the sport. He has a fight in Yamba coming up on the weekend.Photo by Richard Gosling

Yamba boxer has shed 40kg in preparation for fight night.

Same-sex marriage bill to go to Governor-General this morning

Liberal Member for North Sydney Trent Zimmerman and Liberal Member for Goldstein Tim Wilson celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill. Picture: AAP

The bill will be made into law as soon as possible.

premium_icon POWER 30: Most influential people in the Clarence Valley

Who will be in our Power 30?

Here is the list so far of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

Local Partners