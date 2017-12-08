Police need your help to locate man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in the state's north.

Daniel Gilbert, 41, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant relating to an alleged breach of parole over domestic violence-related offences in Grafton.

He is known to frequent the Grafton area and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175cm and 180cm tall, medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command are urging anyone with information to call 000 immediately instead of approaching the man.