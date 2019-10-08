Climate change protester hanging from Story Bridge

POLICE are negotiating with a protester who has suspended himself beneath Brisbane's Story Bridge.

The man appears to be in a hammock, with Extinction Rebellion flags hanging from it, and police say he has enough resources to stay there "for a couple of days".

A video has reportedly been sent to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that says he wants to stay up there until she declares a climate emergency.

#BREAKING: A male climate protester is right now hanging from Brisbane’s Story Bridge, as climate protests kick off around the country. #9News pic.twitter.com/4hlOMcCo8S — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) October 7, 2019



One lane of inbound traffic was closed as police arrived and began negotiations, but has since been reopened.

The scene was photographed by the Medical Director of the Queensland Ambulance Service, Dr Stephen Rashford, who said it was "a waste of valuable emergency services".

A man is dangling from the Story Bridge as part of protest action in the CBD. All lanes have reopened but motorists should expect some delays after earlier closures. #RACQTrafficAdvice📸@brisbanetimes pic.twitter.com/0oFJOotUCV — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) October 7, 2019

"Honestly, enjoying our rights in Australia to safely protest does not give you the right to act like a moron and tie up valuable emergency services," he said in a tweet.

"Not sure affecting good people going about their business does anything but demonstrate immaturity."