Subscribe Today's Paper
Local cannabis raids net $5.5-million in drugs

5th Mar 2019 6:30 AM
POLICE have today highlighted the results of last week's Cannabis Eradication Program in the Coffs/Clarence region.

The annual Drug and Firearms Squad-led operation targets outdoor cultivation of cannabis across Northern NSW and targeted crops in the Coffs Coast and Clarence River regions between Monday, February 25 and Friday, March 1.

 

Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have been assisted by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, as well as PolAir, the Dog Unit, Rural Crime Investigators, and other specialist units.

During the week, police seized 2748 cannabis plants, most of which were at full-maturity.

The plants would have an estimated potential street value of almost $5.5 million.

In addition, seven people were charged with offences relating to the cultivation of cannabis.

Coffs Coast Advocate

