Police net 6000 speeders in Operation Tortoise

Jarrard Potter | 18th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016
Trevor Veale

TRAFFIC and Highway Patrol officers have wrapped up their Easter weekend Operation Tortoise, with more than 6000 speed infringements issued during the state-wide blitz.

Police also conducted 191,224 breath tests in the operation, which concluded at midnight last night.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said that people need to slow down on their return home, to ensure the safety of all road users even after the operation has concluded.

"Police continue to be out in force - spending their day away from their own family and friends - in order to keep people safe on the roads," he said.

"As people return from their long-weekend holidays the last thing we want is to see is a tragic scene where someone has lost their life or killed another, simply because they are rushing.

"Three people have already died during this long-weekend.

"With a combination of heavy traffic and people not obeying the law, I fear that we could see more people die on our roads.

"Please slow down, it is more important to get you and your family home safe, than to not get home at all.

On the North Coast, a 21-year-old man with a Learner licence was detected allegedly driving at 142kmh and not displaying L-plates on the Pacific Highway, Valla, about 9.45am on Sunday.

He had his licence suspended on the spot and was issued an infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh.

Operation Tortoise began at 12.01am Thursday April 13 2017 and ended midnight last night.

Topics:  operation tortoise traffic and highway patrol traffic operation

