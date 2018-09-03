Menu
Police at the Chermside scene overnight.
Crime

Charges after cop allegedly struck by stolen car

by Jacob Miley
3rd Sep 2018 7:56 PM

TWO men have been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was allegedly struck by a stolen car in Chermside overnight.

The alleged stolen BMW was spotted on Gympie Rd by police just before 12.30am and followed it into a business car park near Bouchard St.

Police will allege the car turned into Bouchard St and then stopped before an officer approached.

"It will be further alleged the driver of the BMW accelerated straight at the officer and struck him," police said in a statement.

"He was carried for approximately 30m before falling from the vehicle."

The red vehicle involved in the incident. The windscreen could be seen to be shattered.
The male senior constable was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with suspected head injuries where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police located the vehicle - allegedly stolen from a Wilston property on August 29 - on Nystrom Street a short time later.

A 26-year-old Brighton man and a 35-year-old Brighton man have both been charged with one count of attempted murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The 35-year-old man will appear at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The other will reappear at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on October 31.

