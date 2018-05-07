Caught on video: Cop kicks suspect in face

The man is pulled from the van, during the incident in Seaford, Melbourne. Picture: Facebook.

VIDEO has emerged of a police officer in Melbourne appearing to kick a man in the face while the man was on the ground being restrained by other officers.

A girl tries to intervene but the officers warn she could be capsicum sprayed, the footage shows.

The disturbing video was shot Sunday afternoon when a man was pulled over by police in the Mornington Peninsula suburb of Seaford.

The incident has now been referred to Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

The video shows a man leaving a car then being hoisted up by one cop as several others pull him to the ground. A girl, identified by the Herald Sun as the man's sister, Emma, can be heard frantically screaming.

Emma, 15, who did not want her surname to be used, said she heard the sirens and went out to see what the commotion was about.

"I saw a police chase, then all of a sudden the car stopped and my brother jumped out of the passenger side," she told the Herald Sun.

She said her brother was 22 years old.

He was then pulled to the ground by a number of officers. Picture: Facebook.

"They grabbed him and threw him to the ground," she said. "They were hitting him with their police batons."

As the footage plays on, another man, can be heard urging Emma to "get away" and "go home".

With the driver on the floor, and with three officers holding him down, another police officer appeared to then kick the man in the face.

The onlooker then says, "What the f**k is that you dog? What the f**k is that?" At this point the officer who appeard to kick the man then points what looks like capsicum spray at the onlookers, including the still screaming girl.

The man on the ground is then handcuffed.

When onlookers protest the police officer points what appears to be capsicum spray towards them. Picture: Facebook.

"I don't really know what happened before but he didn't deserve to be treated like that,"

Emma said.

Victoria Police has told News Corp they were aware of the video, which has been viewed by Professional Standards and sent to the IBAC.

It is not clear why the man was pulled over by police in the first place.