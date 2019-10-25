Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer has been charged with assault over an alleged violent arrest in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.
A police officer has been charged with assault over an alleged violent arrest in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay. Contributed Channel 9
Breaking

Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

Liana Turner
by
25th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been charged over an alleged assault of a teen boy in Byron Bay.

Following a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission investigation into the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Byron Bay's Lateen Lane last January, an officer has been charged with common assault.

The LECC provided the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with a brief of evidence in relation to the findings of the investigation, known as Operation Tambora, last December.

The LECC found the officer had engaged in "serious misconduct" during the arrest, in which he allegedly struck the teen with his baton 18 times.

In a statement, NSW Police said the officer was issued with a court attendance notice on Wednesday.

The officer is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, December 2.

It's understood the officer was attached to Tweed Byron Police District at the time of the alleged incident but has since left the area.

More Stories

byron bay lateen lane law enforcement conduct commission lecc northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BIG O: Australia's biggest wheel goes full circle

    premium_icon BIG O: Australia's biggest wheel goes full circle

    Breaking It's been dubbed the biggest of its kind in Australia and it's starting to take shape in Market Square, Grafton today.

    Blockbuster weekend of live entertainment starts now

    premium_icon Blockbuster weekend of live entertainment starts now

    Music From national rock and comedy legends, to country music stars

    Exhibition much more than just photos

    premium_icon Exhibition much more than just photos

    Art & Theatre Old Kirk exhibition in Yamba shows local artists

    ON THE CHARGE: Clarence stars headline Coffs Coast T20 side

    premium_icon ON THE CHARGE: Clarence stars headline Coffs Coast T20 side

    Cricket Six talented cricketers will look to take the side to the finals.