A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Liana Turner
26th Aug 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
A POLICE officer is expected to face court later this year after being charged over a police pursuit near the Queensland border.

Police will allege the officer, a 46-year-old sergeant, was on duty when he was involved in a pursuit on the M1 motorway near the Queensland/NSW border on Saturday, March 14 this year.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command investigated the matter and the officer was issued a court attendance notice yesterday.

He has been charged with driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His licence has been suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, October 12.

The officer is attached to a specialist unit.

