Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash at a busy Townsville roundabout.
EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash at a busy Townsville roundabout.
Crime

Officer down after stolen car incident

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 4:18 PM

A POLICE officer is understood to be injured following an incident involving a stolen car in Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Old Common Rd and Bundock St in Belgian Gardens to reports of a police officer down.

It's understood the stolen vehicle was sighted around the Pallarenda Road area about 2pm this afternoon.

Reports indicate the stolen vehicle may have been involved in a head-on collision with a police car.

The injured police officer has been transported to hospital with a leg injury.

Police have closed Bundock Street from Old Common Rd to Evans St and multiple agencies are assisting with traffic control.

Police said to avoid the area if possible.

crime editors picks police officer stolen car townsville

Top Stories

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News ON THE one year anniversary of her son taking his own life, Michele Bowling wants you to wear your heart on your sleeve for mental health

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    Maintenance work to start on Pacific Highway

    Maintenance work to start on Pacific Highway

    News Will it affect your commute this week?

    Flock of geese lost in purple haze

    Flock of geese lost in purple haze

    Offbeat These birds are clearly getting into the Jacaranda Festival spirit

    Local Partners