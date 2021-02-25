Police officer injured in Grafton court brouhaha

Grafton Courthouse was the scene of an emergency after an alleged offender became violent and aggressive while he was refused bail.

A courtroom drama of a different kind unfolded in Grafton Local Court yesterday when the court was adjourned after an alleged offender became violent and aggressive after his bid for bail was denied.

Gareth Owen faced court for the first time on Wednesday after he was apprehended over a series of domestic violence offences, including armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm and destroy or damage property.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said Owen had been denied bail by magistrate Paul McMahon when he became extremely violent and aggressive towards the court staff.

"A duress alarm was activated by a member of the court staff and the magistrate was escorted off the bench," Chief Insp Reid said.

"The man was removed from the courtroom and the incident was dealt with swiftly and professionally."

Chief Insp Reid said one officer received a minor injury during the incident, but did not require any medical assistance.

Owen will next appear in Grafton Local Court on March 1.