Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Grafton Courthouse was the scene of an emergency after an alleged offender became violent and aggressive while he was refused bail.
Grafton Courthouse was the scene of an emergency after an alleged offender became violent and aggressive while he was refused bail.
Crime

Police officer injured in Grafton court brouhaha

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
25th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A courtroom drama of a different kind unfolded in Grafton Local Court yesterday when the court was adjourned after an alleged offender became violent and aggressive after his bid for bail was denied.

Gareth Owen faced court for the first time on Wednesday after he was apprehended over a series of domestic violence offences, including armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm and destroy or damage property.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said Owen had been denied bail by magistrate Paul McMahon when he became extremely violent and aggressive towards the court staff.

"A duress alarm was activated by a member of the court staff and the magistrate was escorted off the bench," Chief Insp Reid said.

"The man was removed from the courtroom and the incident was dealt with swiftly and professionally."

Chief Insp Reid said one officer received a minor injury during the incident, but did not require any medical assistance.

Owen will next appear in Grafton Local Court on March 1.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT’S BACK: Country music festival to kick on

        Premium Content IT’S BACK: Country music festival to kick on

        Whats On Clarence Valley Country Muster ready to bring more than a 1000 revellers back to enjoy good company and great music

        Footy star jailed for choking partner unconscious

        Premium Content Footy star jailed for choking partner unconscious

        Crime A Grafton man attacked partner believing she was having an affair

        Nine times more speeding fines as warnings removed

        Premium Content Nine times more speeding fines as warnings removed

        News Questions have been raised about Transport Minister Andrew Constance’s policy of...

        Sexual harassment, cattle prod lands trainer two-year ban

        Premium Content Sexual harassment, cattle prod lands trainer two-year ban

        News Racing NSW investigated allegations of sexual harassment