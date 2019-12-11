Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to a shooting in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter
Police respond to a shooting in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter
Crime

Police officer shot in the head

by Megan Palin in the United States
11th Dec 2019 7:16 AM | Updated: 7:58 AM

A major police operation is underway in the heart of Jersey City where a volley of shots have been fired in what "sounds like a war zone".

One police officer has reportedly been fatally shot and two others have been wounded, according to Hudson County prosecutor's office. At least one civilian was also injured.

Police are looking for two shooters - a man and a woman, CBS News reports.

A New Jersey City Police officer told news.com.au the situation was "too active" for him to immediately comment on.

All nearby schools are reportedly on lockdown and police have ordered members of the public and media to leave the area.

 

 

The chaotic incident unfolded shortly after noon when the shooters arrived at a convenience store in a van and started shooting, the New York Post reports.

The sounds of rapid gunfire ringing out on the street have been captured on video and shared widely on social media. Witnesses, including CBS News journalist Alice Gainer, described hearing "at least 100 shots" fired over about one hour. NBC News reports a police officer described the attack as an "ambush".

 

Police respond in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter
Police respond in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

 

Members of the public have been ordered by police to leave the area. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter
Members of the public have been ordered by police to leave the area. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

 

 

Jersey City Police officers man a road block following reports of gunfire, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Seth Wenig.
Jersey City Police officers man a road block following reports of gunfire, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Seth Wenig.

Heavily armed local and state officers in SWAT trucks swarmed the scene, aiming their guns in every direction, knocking on doors and ushering residents and business owners to safety, and ducking behind doorways and shop entrances - some even crawling along footpaths, closely pressed to the ground - as they zeroed in on the store. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the situation.

"We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts," the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association tweeted.

Police officers arrive at the scene following reports of gunfire, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Eduardo Munoz Alvarez.
Police officers arrive at the scene following reports of gunfire, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Eduardo Munoz Alvarez.

New Jersey Transit Police "are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch", the department said in a tweet.

"Stay clear of the area until further notice.

"HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow."

Jersey City is located in the state of New Jersey across the Hudson River from Manhattan, New York City. It's the second most populous city in NJ with a population of roughly 265,000.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter, "I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in jersey City. our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and school children currently under lockdown."

All students and staff are safe, according to the Jersey City school district.

"All students and staff are safe however ALL school are currently on lockdown due to police activity," the school district tweeted.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and continues to monitor the situation, according to the White House.

More Stories

crime shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        premium_icon Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        News Whiddon Maclean resident Vera Fromager celebrates her 101st birthday today, and has revealed the secrets to a long and happy life

        Cane toad hunting exploits go viral

        premium_icon Cane toad hunting exploits go viral

        Environment CVCIA Landcare Facebook post of cane toad egg strands shared more than 8000...

        Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        premium_icon Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        News A defence barrister in a Supreme Court murder trial has outlined an alternative...

        Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

        Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says wild weather will hit Northern Rivers.