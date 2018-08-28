Police officer tackled while breaking up two women fighting

A WOMAN'S 50th birthday party was ruined when her son was taken into custody after tackling a police officer trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend and sister.

Nathan John Dobbs appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after spending the night in custody.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting an officer and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called to a Main St home to a disturbance.

When one of the officers tried to break up a fight between two females, they were tackled by Dobbs.

The fight was caught on another police officer's body camera.

The officer had bruising to his neck and back from the collision.

Defence lawyer Clancy Fox said the two women fighting were Dobbs' partner and sister.

"He was upset at how physical they (police) were being with his partner," he said.

Ms Marsden said Dobbs struggled against other officers attempting to restrain him and removed him from the premises, with the three falling to the ground and one injuring their knee.

Mr Fox said Dobbs, a concreter and father of a four-year-old, was willing to pay compensation to the officer.

He said Dobbs had consumed alcohol at a family function held to celebrate his mother's 50th birthday.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said police trying to do their job of maintaining law and order in the community didn't deserve to be "tackled by a thug like yourself".

He sentenced Dobbs to a six-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months.