Rookie cop dies days after horrific head-on crash

ROOKIE police officer Tim Proctor has died this morning after being involved in a horrific head-on car crash in Sydney's south on Thursday.

Probationary Constable Proctor, 29, was driving back to work after a training exercise when a black Honda Civic, travelling the opposite way, veered into oncoming traffic on Heathcote Rd at Lucas Heights.

Probationary Constable Timothy Proctor died days after being involved in a car crash.

Tim Proctor was involved in a car crash while driving back to work. Picture: 7News

The collision forced the M1 to a standstill as emergency crews rushed to the aid of the officer.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has extended his condolences to the Proctor family on behalf of the Police Force.

"My thoughts are with Timothy's wife Dianne, his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time," Commissioner Fuller said.

"Timothy was certainly well on the way to a wonderful policing career and was well respected by his colleagues and all who knew him.

Tim Proctor pictured with his wife Dianne on their wedding day.

"Tim dedicated his life to helping the community, first as a firefighter then, since April last year, as a police officer.

"He joined the Police Force after being a volunteer firefighter and had a tremendous passion and commitment for all emergency services and the community," Commissioner Fuller said.

The car in front of officer's managed to swerve out of the way but Constable Proctor felt the full brunt of a collision that had a combined speed of 200km/h.

Constable Proctor felt the full brunt of a collision that had a combined speed of 200km/h. Picture: 7News

The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to Liverpool Hospital and was in a critical but stable condition.

A witness who was travelling behind the Honda said the accident occurred in a split second.

"There was such a high impact in the crash," Kamran Rowshanzadeh told 9 News.

"The car literally came off the ground and kicked up and I dodged it.

"Just thinking about it really shakes you."

Three other people involved in the crash, a 63-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were uninjured.