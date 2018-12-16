Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An unmarked police vehicle was rammed by a 4WD utility, injuring two officers and damaging the vehicle in an incident on Lilyfield Road at Rozelle overnight. Picture: Steve Tyson
An unmarked police vehicle was rammed by a 4WD utility, injuring two officers and damaging the vehicle in an incident on Lilyfield Road at Rozelle overnight. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Cops hit after driver refuses breath test

by AAP
16th Dec 2018 9:20 AM

TWO police officers are injured and a third has fired his gun after a driver refused to stop for a breath test and rammed a police car in Sydney.

Police on Sunday say the driver remains on the run after the incident in Lilyfield in the inner west, just before midnight, when a Ford Ranger failed to stop for police and was followed to Canal Road.

The ute reversed and rammed a police car before fleeing to Rozelle and crashing into a parked car, where the driver fled.

One officer was treated for head injuries while the other had lacerations. Both have been released from hospital.

A third officer fired on the ute shortly after it rammed the police vehicle. Police have opened a critical incident investigation, which will be subject to independent review.

breath test car injury police rammed rbo

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Heavy delays expected after highway crash

    UPDATE: Heavy delays expected after highway crash

    Breaking Police car believed to be involved in two-car Pacific Highway collision

    • 16th Dec 2018 9:41 AM
    VIDEO: Magical Christmas app transforms our parks

    premium_icon VIDEO: Magical Christmas app transforms our parks

    News New magical park app transforms local parks.

    MASTER EFFORT: Snapped tendon can't stop masters all-rounder

    premium_icon MASTER EFFORT: Snapped tendon can't stop masters all-rounder

    Rugby League GRAFTON Oztag star brings home silver from nationals.

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners